Cubs' Javier Baez: Hits go-ahead home run in win

Baez went 2-for-4 with a go-ahead, three-run home run in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Mets.

Baez had the key hit of the game, as he launched his 19th home run of the season in the eighth inning off of Seth Lugo with two runners on, turning a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 lead for the Cubs. The dynamic 26-year-old now has 51 RBI this season in 75 games to go with a strong .874 OPS.

