Cubs' Javier Baez: Hits second spring home run
Baez went 2-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Mariners.
Baez looks great in the early going, as he now has two home runs and an absurd 1.914 OPS through five Cactus League games. The 27-year-old has established himself as an MVP-caliber player and should post elite numbers once again in 2020.
