Baez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and three strikeouts in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Pirates.

Baez provided the Cubs' lone run with a solo shot in his first at-bat Sunday, his third home run of the year. The shortstop has now recorded hits in each of the past three games and has gone 5-for-11 with two home runs, three RBI and five strikeouts during that time.