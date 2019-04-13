Cubs' Javier Baez: Hits three doubles
Baez went 3-for-5 with three doubles and two RBI in a 6-5 loss to the Angels on Saturday.
The infielder was 1-for-12 in his last three games, so this was a nice performance to break out of that mini-slump. Despite that small cold streak, Baez already has four homers, 12 RBI and nine runs in 61 at-bats. He is also hitting .262 in 14 games this season.
