Cubs' Javier Baez: Hits three doubles

Baez went 3-for-5 with three doubles and two RBI in a 6-5 loss to the Angels on Saturday.

The infielder was 1-for-12 in his last three games, so this was a nice performance to break out of that mini-slump. Despite that small cold streak, Baez already has four homers, 12 RBI and nine runs in 61 at-bats. He is also hitting .262 in 14 games this season.