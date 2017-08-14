Play

Cubs' Javier Baez: Hits three-run bomb Sunday

Baez went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 7-2 win over Arizona.

The infielder continues to build upon his career-high home run total, as he's now up to 17 on the season. Baez's .270 average, 52 RBI and eligibility at multiple infield positions make him a serviceable fantasy asset in all but the shallowest of formats.

