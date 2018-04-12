Cubs' Javier Baez: Hits two more home runs Wednesday

Baez went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and four RBI in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.

Baez has now hit two home runs in back-to-back games. After a slow start to the season, the 25-year-old seems to be heating up. Fantasy players should ride his bat as long as this power streak keeps up.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories