Cubs' Javier Baez: Hits two more home runs Wednesday
Baez went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and four RBI in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.
Baez has now hit two home runs in back-to-back games. After a slow start to the season, the 25-year-old seems to be heating up. Fantasy players should ride his bat as long as this power streak keeps up.
