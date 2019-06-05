Cubs' Javier Baez: Homers again in win

Baez went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Rockies.

Another game, another big effort from Baez. The star infielder has homered in consecutive contests to get to 15 for the season, and he's now slashing a solid .309/.352/.588. Baez should once again be in the MVP conversation toward the end of the year.