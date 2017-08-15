Cubs' Javier Baez: Homers again Monday

Baez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored during Monday's win over Cincinnati.

Baez now has six bombs, 15 RBI and 11 runs through his past 15 games, but it has to be noted that Monday's shot was off Scooter Gennett and not a pitcher. Additionally, Baez stuck out twice and looked particularly foolish swinging at a pitch in the opposite batter's box for strike three in one at-bat. Still, with eligibility at multiple positions and a power-speed profile, Baez is a serviceable fantasy asset in the majority of settings. He's sporting a solid .272/.312/.498 slash line, after all.