Baez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored, a walk and two strikeouts in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Pirates.

Baez got off to a slow start this season, but he has been seeing the ball better of late -- the slugging infielder has recorded hits in four of his last five games, going 6-for-20 with three homers, two doubles and five RBI during that stretch.