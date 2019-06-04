Cubs' Javier Baez: Homers, doubles in win

Baez went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Monday's 8-1 win over the Angels.

Baez recently dealt with a heel injury that kept him out of the lineup Saturday, and the slugger went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in his return Sunday, but he looked just fine in this one. The 26-year-old is up to 14 home runs and 37 RBI, and he's well on his way to another outstanding season.