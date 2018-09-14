Cubs' Javier Baez: Homers, drives in three runs

Baez went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 4-3 win over Washington.

Baez torched Washington pitching all afternoon, getting the Cubs on the board with an RBI double in the fourth inning and a solo home run in the seventh. In the 10th and final frame, he drove in the winning run with a bunt single. The 25-year-old infielder is up to 31 homers, 103 RBI and a .295 average in his incredible 2018 campaign.