Baez went 2-for-5 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's 10-0 win over the White Sox.

Baez hit his eighth home run of the season to lead off the fourth inning. The Chicago shortstop has had a down year with a .602 OPS, and manager David Ross has experimented with moving him down in the batting order at times, though he batted fifth Friday. Baez is capable of getting hot in a hurry, so perhaps a few good games this weekend could propel him into a productive playoff run starting next week.