Baez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Monday's 13-3 loss to Philadelphia.

The shortstop continues to show decent power with 19 homers, two triples and seven doubles through 76 games. Baez has multiple hits in his last two games, lifting his batting average up to .230 with a .755 OPS through 300 plate appearances. He's added 52 RBI, 39 runs scored and 10 stolen bases this year, but his ratios aren't likely to improve much while he's striking out at a 37 percent clip.