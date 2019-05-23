Cubs' Javier Baez: Homers in return to lineup

Baez (heel) went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Phillies.

Baez did not start the last two games due to a heel contusion, though he did deliver a walkoff, pinch-hit single on Tuesday. The 26-year-old star is now up to 12 home runs and he certainly appears fully healthy.

