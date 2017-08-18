Cubs' Javier Baez: Homers in second straight game

Baez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's win over the Blue Jays.

He also made an outstanding defensive play in the ninth to rob Jose Bautista of a base hit. Baez has hit home runs in consecutive games and four homers in his last six starts, giving him an even 20 for the season. The 24-year-old is batting close to .300 since July 1, but he's struck in roughly one-third of his plate appearances since that date.