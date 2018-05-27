Cubs' Javier Baez: Homers Saturday

Baez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Giants.

Baez took Chris Stratton deep in the fourth inning for his 12th home run of the season. The effort snapped a three-game hitless streak for him, though he now has two home runs in his past five games. That's a positive sign for him, who has seen his slugging percentage drop off nearly 100 points from April to May.

More News
Our Latest Stories