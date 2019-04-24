Cubs' Javier Baez: Homers, scores twice
Baez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Dodgers.
Baez just keeps rolling, as he now has seven home runs, 18 RBI and 19 runs scored through 21 games this season. The 26-year-old finished second in National League MVP voting last season, and he appears destined to be in that conversation again in 2019 based on his production so far.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...
-
Waivers and Monday's winners/losers
Gregory Polanco is back from the injured list. Heath Cummings tells you about that and more...
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran