Cubs' Javier Baez: Homers, scores twice

Baez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Dodgers.

Baez just keeps rolling, as he now has seven home runs, 18 RBI and 19 runs scored through 21 games this season. The 26-year-old finished second in National League MVP voting last season, and he appears destined to be in that conversation again in 2019 based on his production so far.