Cubs' Javier Baez: Homers twice, drives in five
Baez went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double and five RBI in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers.
Baez's offensive explosion started with a solo home run in the fifth inning before hitting a grand slam in the sixth to effectively put the game out of reach. It's been a career-best season thus far for the 25-year-old, as he's sporting a solid .276/.315/.555 slash line to go along with 16 homers and 56 RBI.
More News
-
Cubs' Javier Baez: Starting at shortstop Monday•
-
Cubs' Javier Baez: Returns to lineup Sunday•
-
Cubs' Javier Baez: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Cubs' Javier Baez: Delivers three extra-base hits Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Javier Baez: Back in lineup Tuesday night•
-
Cubs' Javier Baez: Could return for night game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...