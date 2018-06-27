Cubs' Javier Baez: Homers twice, drives in five

Baez went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double and five RBI in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers.

Baez's offensive explosion started with a solo home run in the fifth inning before hitting a grand slam in the sixth to effectively put the game out of reach. It's been a career-best season thus far for the 25-year-old, as he's sporting a solid .276/.315/.555 slash line to go along with 16 homers and 56 RBI.