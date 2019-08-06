Cubs' Javier Baez: Homers twice Monday

Baez went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs, three RBI and a walk in the Cubs' 6-5 win over the Athletics on Monday.

The 26-year-old continued his prolific power campaign with two more homers, cranking a solo shot off Cole Bassitt in the sixth inning before adding a two-run blast off Blake Treinen in the seventh. Baez has now left the yard 28 times this season, to go along with an excellent .290/.323/.563 slash line over 467 plate appearances.