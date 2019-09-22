Cubs' Javier Baez: Hoping to return Tuesday

Baez is hoping to return to the Cubs' lineup Tuesday against the Pirates, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Baez made a surprise appearance as a pinch hitter Saturday, creating some optimism that he can return to the lineup before the close of the season. On the other hand, after the game, Baez told reporters that his hand still hurt but that he wanted to help the team reach the playoffs however he could, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. That said, a potential return for Baez remains unclear.