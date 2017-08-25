Cubs' Javier Baez: Keeps racking up hits Thursday
Baez went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Thursday's loss to the Reds.
Baez is rolling this month with a .305/.337/.598 slash line, and he's failed to record a hit just three times in 21 games. The 24-year-old has already set career highs in runs, home runs and RBI, and his ability to play multiple options makes him an attractive option for the Cubs and fantasy owners alike down the stretch.
