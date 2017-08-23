Cubs' Javier Baez: Keeps up steady hitting

Baez went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI and a pair of runs against the Reds on Tuesday.

He's provided a rock-solid bat for the Cubs and fantasy owners of late, hitting .297/.333/.622 with seven homers, three steals, 21 RBI and 16 runs over his last 19 games. At 24 years old, Baez just coming into his own as a hitter, and the best may be yet to come. If he can find a way to improve his plate discipline, look out.