Baez (thumb) will start Friday against the Cardinals despite originally not being listed in the lineup, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Baez had been lined up to miss his third straight contest with a sprained right thumb, but he felt good after swinging in the cage Friday and will elect to give it a go. He'll look to recapture the form he was in immediately prior to the injury, as he went 6-for-11 with three homers and seven RBI over a three-game stretch from Sunday through Tuesday.