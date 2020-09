The Cubs added Baez to the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. He'll serve as the team's designated hitter and bat fifth.

Baez was initially in line to receive the regular-season finale off, but manager David Ross ultimately changed his mind, deciding that he wanted to have the 27-year-old get some extra at-bats in prior to the playoffs. Willson Contreras will bow out of the lineup to make room for Baez.