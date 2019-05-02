Cubs' Javier Baez: Launches 10th home run

Baez went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 11-0 win over the Mariners.

Baez now has 10 home runs and 24 RBI this season, both of which lead the team. The 26-year-old should continue to be a key cog in the Cubs' attack and one of the top options in all fantasy formats.

