Cubs' Javier Baez: Launches 17th home run

Baez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-1 win over the Rockies.

Baez just keeps rolling, as he now has a robust .907 OPS to go along with 17 home runs, 44 runs scored and 46 RBI through 65 games. The 26-year-old will trade in Coors Field for Dodger Stadium beginning Thursday, but he figures to keep producing elite numbers no matter what ballpark he's in.