Cubs' Javier Baez: Launches 28th homer

Baez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 10-6 win over the Reds.

It's his 28th homer of the year and third in the last four games as Baez is once again making life miserable for the opposition, going 12-for-26 over his last six contests to push his slash line on the season up to .297/.329/.579. The 25-year-old is also only two long balls and three RBI shy of his first career 30 HR-100 RBI campaign.