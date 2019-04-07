Cubs' Javier Baez: Launches fourth homer

Baez went 1-for-5 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 14-8 win over the Brewers.

The 26-year-old is quickly dispelling any notion that last year's 34 homers were a fluke. Baez has now gone yard four times in eight games to begin 2019, and while his .250 batting average (9-for-36) could use some work, his fantasy value remains elite hitting in the heart of the Cubs' order.