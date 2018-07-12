Cubs' Javier Baez: Launches home run Wednesday

Baez went 1-for-6 with two strikeouts but also hit a solo home run in Wednesday's 13-inning loss to the Giants.

Baez generally struggled in this one, but his 18th home run of the season, which came off of San Francisco reliever Tony Watson in the seventh inning, tied the game at 4-4. Because of Baez's power and overall dynamic offensive game, he's capable of impacting any game in just a single plate appearance like he did Wednesday.