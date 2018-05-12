Cubs' Javier Baez: Leading off against White Sox
Baez will bat atop the order and play third base versus the White Sox on Saturday.
Baez will lead off for the the first time this season and the ninth time in his career. He marks the sixth different player to serve out of the top spot for the Cubs over the first seven weeks of the year. Over 34 games, he's slashing .278/.317/.617 with 10 home runs and 34 RBI.
