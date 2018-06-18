Cubs' Javier Baez: Leaves game with injury

Baez exited Sunday's tilt against the Cardinals after getting hit by a pitch near his left elbow, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Baez received medical attention after being drilled by a pitch in the third inning, and he ultimately left the game, although the extent of the injury remains unknown. Addison Russell replaced Baez at shortstop following the injury.

