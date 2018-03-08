Cubs' Javier Baez: Leaves Thursday's game

Baez exited Thursday's Cactus League game against the Padres in the first inning after limping around first base on a double, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Wittenmyer followed up by stating that it looked like a hamstring injury as Baez reached down for his hamstring while rounding first base. The infielder left Thursday's game with a trainer and was replaced by Chesny Young. Expect an update on his status in the coming hours.