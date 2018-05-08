Cubs' Javier Baez: Leaves with groin tightness
Baez exited Monday's game against the the Marlins due to right groin tightness, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Baez went 1-for-4 at the plate with a home run, three RBI and a run scored prior to being replaced by Tommy La Stella in the eighth inning. It's unclear if the injury is overly serious, but news about his status should be forthcoming. If he's forced to miss significant time, expect Ben Zobrist, Ian Happ and La Stella to contribute in his stead.
More News
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...