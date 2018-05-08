Cubs' Javier Baez: Leaves with groin tightness

Baez exited Monday's game against the the Marlins due to right groin tightness, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Baez went 1-for-4 at the plate with a home run, three RBI and a run scored prior to being replaced by Tommy La Stella in the eighth inning. It's unclear if the injury is overly serious, but news about his status should be forthcoming. If he's forced to miss significant time, expect Ben Zobrist, Ian Happ and La Stella to contribute in his stead.