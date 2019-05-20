Cubs' Javier Baez: Lifted early Sunday
Baez exited Sunday's contest against the Nationals early with an apparent ankle injury, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Baez twisted his right ankle making a charging defensive play earlier in the game. However, he stayed in the contest for a few innings prior to being pulled with the Cubs up 6-1 in the sixth inning. His removal was viewed as a precaution, though there's no formal word on his status yet. Addison Russell took over at shortstop in his place.
