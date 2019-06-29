Cubs' Javier Baez: Likely getting day off Sunday

Baez will likely get a day off Sunday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Baez has started every game since June 2, so manager Joe Maddon is looking to get him a little rest heading into the All-Star break. Baez won't officially be on the bench Sunday until the Cubs release their lineup for that contest, but fantasy players should not plan on him starting. Even if he does not start, though, Baez figures to be available off the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories