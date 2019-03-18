Cubs' Javier Baez: Looking for first spring homer

Baez has gone 9-for-33 at the plate with no home runs and one stolen base through 13 Cactus League appearances.

The 26-year-old has endured a lackluster spring from a power-production standpoint, but it shouldn't do much to harm his stock in fantasy drafts and auctions coming off a season in which he finished second in the National League MVP balloting. After slugging 34 home runs to go with 21 steals in 2018, Baez cemented his status as one of the top power/speed threats in baseball and also showed further improvement with his contact skills, trimming his strikeout rate to a palatable 25.9 percent.

