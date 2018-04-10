Cubs' Javier Baez: Mashes two homers Tuesday

Baez went 2-for-4 with two home runs in Tuesday's loss to the Pirates.

Not only were these Baez's first home runs of the year, but this marked his first multi-hit outing of the season as well. Although Baez's .194 batting average leaves much to be desire, the 25-year-old figures to see regular playing time as he aims to get back into rhythm at the dish.

