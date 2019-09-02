Cubs' Javier Baez: May be out until Thursday

Manager Joe Maddon said that Baez (thumb/neck), who is out of lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners, could also be on the bench for Tuesday's series finale, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Baez's jammed left thumb appears to be the greater concern than the neck discomfort he also experienced upon departing from Sunday's loss to the Brewers, but Maddon relayed the star infielder is merely "sore" and not dealing with anything significant. Even so, Maddon acknowledged that Baez could benefit from three straight days off -- the Cubs don't play Wednesday -- in what would amount to a de facto "All-Star break." If Baez is indeed withheld from the lineup Tuesday, he would only make four starts this week at a maximum, which might be enough to dissuade his fantasy managers from keeping him active.