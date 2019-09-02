Cubs' Javier Baez: May be out until Thursday
Manager Joe Maddon said that Baez (thumb/neck), who is out of lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners, could also be on the bench for Tuesday's series finale, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Baez's jammed left thumb appears to be the greater concern than the neck discomfort he also experienced upon departing from Sunday's loss to the Brewers, but Maddon relayed the star infielder is merely "sore" and not dealing with anything significant. Even so, Maddon acknowledged that Baez could benefit from three straight days off -- the Cubs don't play Wednesday -- in what would amount to a de facto "All-Star break." If Baez is indeed withheld from the lineup Tuesday, he would only make four starts this week at a maximum, which might be enough to dissuade his fantasy managers from keeping him active.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...