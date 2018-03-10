Cubs' Javier Baez: May remain sidelined through Tuesday

Baez (hamstring) will likely stay out of Cactus League action until the middle of next week, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Baez received an MRI on the hamstring, but manager Joe Maddon didn't seem concerned with the results, stating that it was "minimal." Expect the Cubs to continue to take it easy with their infielder with a couple more weeks of spring games on the docket.

