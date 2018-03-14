Cubs' Javier Baez: May return this week
Baez (hamstring) could return to Cactus League games at the latter end of the week, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Although Baez has been adamant that he's entirely healthy, the Cubs have been cautious with him, as there's no reason to rush him back into the lineup. Regardless of when he returns to Chicago's spring games, Baez is on track to be active when Opening Day arrives.
