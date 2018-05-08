Cubs' Javier Baez: May return Wednesday
Baez (groin) could return to the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Baez is available to pinch hit Tuesday, so it doesn't look like he's dealing with a serious injury. If his condition keeps improving, it's not out of the question for him to be back in action Wednesday for the Cubs' series finale versus Miami. Tommy La Stella is starting at second base Tuesday night while Baez rests.
