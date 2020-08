Baez went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 9-3 win over the Tigers.

Baez went to work against the Detroit bullpen, hitting a two-run shot off Tyler Alexander in the fourth inning then following that up with a solo home run against John Schreiber in the ninth. The 27-year-old shortstop is still off to a slow start by his standards with a .219 batting average and .684 OPS, but a game like this could be just what he needs to get rolling.