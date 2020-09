Baez will start at shortstop and will bat seventh Monday against the Pirates.

For the second straight game, Baez will hit seventh in the order -- his lowest lineup slot of the season. After briefly appearing to escape his season-long skid with six hits in a four-game stretch from Sept. 12 to 16, Baez proceeded to go 1-for-10 with four strikeouts during the Cubs' weekend series with the Twins. He enters play Monday with a .205/.242/.364 slash line on the season.