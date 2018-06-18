Cubs' Javier Baez: Not expected to miss significant time

Baez's (elbow) injury doesn't appear to be overly serious, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Manager Joe Maddon stated Baez's elbow went numb after getting hit by a pitch during Sunday's matchup with St. Louis, although he doesn't believe the injury to be significant, per Wittenmyer. The Cubs are initially diagnosing the injury as a left elbow bruise, and they'll look to confirm after performing an X-ray.