Cubs' Javier Baez: Not expected to miss significant time
Baez's (elbow) injury doesn't appear to be overly serious, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Manager Joe Maddon stated Baez's elbow went numb after getting hit by a pitch during Sunday's matchup with St. Louis, although he doesn't believe the injury to be significant, per Wittenmyer. The Cubs are initially diagnosing the injury as a left elbow bruise, and they'll look to confirm after performing an X-ray.
