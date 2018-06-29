Cubs' Javier Baez: Not in Friday's lineup

Baez is out of the lineup against the Twins on Friday.

Baez will retreat to the bench, and likely land on the paternity list, following the birth of his son prior to Friday's contest. Look for the Cubs to officially place him on leave in the coming hours. In his place, Ben Zobrist will man second base and bat third in the order.

