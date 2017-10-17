Play

Cubs' Javier Baez: Not in lineup for Game 3

Baez is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Baez is 0-for-19 in the postseason, so manager Joe Maddon will go with switch-hitting Ben Zobrist at second base against right-hander Yu Darvish. Baez will be available off the bench and could see action as a defensive replacement late in the game.

