Cubs' Javier Baez: Not in lineup Tuesday
Baez (groin) is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins.
Baez continues to nurse groin tightness that forced his removal from Monday's game, so he'll open Tuesday's contest on the bench. Fortunately, the issue doesn't appear to be anything that will keep him sidelined for an extended period of time, as he relayed to Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com that he's available to pinch hit if needed. Tommy La Stella will start at the keystone and hit sixth in his stead.
