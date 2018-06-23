Cubs' Javier Baez: Not in Saturday's lineup

Baez is out of the lineup versus Cincinnati on Saturday.

Manager Joe Maddon wanted to give Baez a day off sometime this weekend in order to keep the 25-year-old fresh, so look for him to rejoin the starting nine during Sunday's series finale. In his place, Ben Zobrist will man second base and bat third in the order.

More News
Our Latest Stories