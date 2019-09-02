Cubs' Javier Baez: Not starting Monday

Baez (thumb/neck) isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners.

The Cubs haven't provided a formal update on Baez's condition after he exited Sunday's loss to the Brewers with a jammed left thumb and neck discomfort, but he'll apparently need at least one day to move past the two injuries. The expanded September roster means the Cubs won't have to put Baez on the injured list if either issue proves to be more than a day-to-day concern, so the team can afford to proceed cautiously with the star shortstop if desired. Addison Russell will fill in for Baez in Monday's series opener.

