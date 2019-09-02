Cubs' Javier Baez: Not starting Monday
Baez (thumb/neck) isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners.
The Cubs haven't provided a formal update on Baez's condition after he exited Sunday's loss to the Brewers with a jammed left thumb and neck discomfort, but he'll apparently need at least one day to move past the two injuries. The expanded September roster means the Cubs won't have to put Baez on the injured list if either issue proves to be more than a day-to-day concern, so the team can afford to proceed cautiously with the star shortstop if desired. Addison Russell will fill in for Baez in Monday's series opener.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...