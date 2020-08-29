site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Javier Baez: Not starting nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Baez is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.
Baez, who started the last 12 games and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts during Game 1, will take a seat for the nightcap. Nico Hoerner will step in at shortstop in Game 2.
